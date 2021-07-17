JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.65% of Meridian worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Meridian by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meridian during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Meridian by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Meridian in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Meridian by 675.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRBK opened at $25.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Meridian Co. has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $29.18.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $42.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 million. Meridian had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meridian Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

