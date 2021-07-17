JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 173.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Intelligent Systems were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 209.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intelligent Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 486,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,883,000 after buying an additional 11,648 shares in the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC increased its position in Intelligent Systems by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intelligent Systems in the first quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 115.0% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 43,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INS stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.94. Intelligent Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $54.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $281.20 million, a PE ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter. Intelligent Systems had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 22.10%.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

