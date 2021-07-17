JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.11 Million Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 547.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,523 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,365,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,488,000 after acquiring an additional 863,822 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,413,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 47.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 169,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,893,000 after purchasing an additional 54,137 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,293,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 504,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,577,000 after purchasing an additional 25,704 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

CIGI stock opened at $112.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.55. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $120.30.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.37 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $153,945,000.00. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

