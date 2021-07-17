JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target to GBX 173

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 173 ($2.26) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 180.44 ($2.36).

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 138.30 ($1.81) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion and a PE ratio of -13.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 154.81. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 173.89 ($2.27).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

