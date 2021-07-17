JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Price Target to GBX 8,915

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 9,053 ($118.28) to GBX 8,915 ($116.48) in a research report report published on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JET. Numis Securities restated a reduce rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from £114 ($148.94) to £111 ($145.02) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,882.78 ($129.12).

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

LON:JET opened at GBX 5,844 ($76.35) on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of GBX 5,584 ($72.96) and a 52 week high of £100.50 ($131.30). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,451.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.11.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.