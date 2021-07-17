JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 288.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 538,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,620 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $81,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,049,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,251,000 after buying an additional 470,282 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.91. The stock had a trading volume of 14,002,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,460,821. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.47. The stock has a market cap of $459.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $2,691,159.86. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.