JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 142,954 Shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) by 250.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.78% of Evogene worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVGN. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Evogene in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,820,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evogene by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 73,294 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Evogene by 620.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 66,954 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evogene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Evogene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. 32.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evogene alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of EVGN opened at $3.01 on Friday. Evogene Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $10.24. The company has a market cap of $77.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Evogene had a negative net margin of 1,829.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.