JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BMRRY. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. B&M European Value Retail presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMRRY opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $33.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.45.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.