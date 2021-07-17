JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 10,337 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,337 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ABB by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,979,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,895,000 after acquiring an additional 721,432 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in shares of ABB by 186.6% in the first quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 907,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,639,000 after purchasing an additional 590,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ABB by 166,521.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,288,000 after buying an additional 731,028 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in ABB by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 631,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,249,000 after buying an additional 25,859 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 377,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after buying an additional 216,127 shares in the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of ABB stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $36.05. The company has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABB. HSBC raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.