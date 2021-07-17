Juggernaut Price Tops $0.59 on Major Exchanges (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One Juggernaut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001868 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $23.26 million and $915,247.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Juggernaut has traded 40.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00048438 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00013937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.04 or 0.00794240 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005848 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

