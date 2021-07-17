JulSwap Price Tops $0.0172 (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, JulSwap has traded 34.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $9.14 million and $384,083.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00038114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00102138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00143536 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,760.14 or 1.00155986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 532,041,735 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

