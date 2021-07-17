Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $34.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $26.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of JNPR opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $29.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.27.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $45,930.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,566.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,694.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,834. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 22.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

