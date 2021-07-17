Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GRUB. Zacks Investment Research decreased their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com to $64.25 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.89.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE GRUB opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $19.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.01.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. Just Eat Takeaway.com’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Just Eat Takeaway.com will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,941.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,193. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 31,092 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 571.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 104,501 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the fourth quarter worth $402,000.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.