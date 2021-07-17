K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Price Target Raised to C$11.75 at Canaccord Genuity

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity to C$11.75 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

KNT stock opened at C$8.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.53. The firm has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 40.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. K92 Mining has a 52 week low of C$4.93 and a 52 week high of C$9.36.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

