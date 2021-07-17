Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 988,100 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the June 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 324,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In related news, Director Leopold W. Montanaro purchased 3,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $37,272.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 509,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 42,687 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 419,199 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 158,517 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,585 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,437 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,162 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 37,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.64. The company had a trading volume of 269,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,029. The company has a market capitalization of $940.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.77. Kearny Financial has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $13.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 5.67%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

