Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, July 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0036 per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This is an increase from Kelly Partners Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.0033.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.75.

About Kelly Partners Group

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and clients, owners, families, and high net worth individuals in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Accounting and Other Services. It offers audits; business, and personal and investment structures; cloud accounting; corporate and management; estate planning and management; family law assistance; accounting; immigration support; outsourced CFO; payroll; philanthropic; strata accounting and tax; ATO investigation and dispute; and taxation advice and compliance services.

