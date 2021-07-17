Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target Raised to C$5.00

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kelt Exploration presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.42.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Kelt Exploration stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.62. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $2.91.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets and sells its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.