KeyCorp Raises Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $180.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXR. Citigroup upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.71.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $171.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $94.10 and a twelve month high of $174.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In other news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total transaction of $125,663.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,219 shares in the company, valued at $762,600.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,201,943 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 225.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

