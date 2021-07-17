KeyCorp Weighs in on AngioDynamics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of AngioDynamics in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $25.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.68 and a beta of 0.85. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $30.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 15.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 248.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

