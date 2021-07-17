Keyera (TSE:KEY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$33.24. Keyera shares last traded at C$33.07, with a volume of 447,425 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Keyera from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Keyera from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$32.26. The firm has a market cap of C$7.17 billion and a PE ratio of 115.07.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keyera Corp. will post 1.8899998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is 680.85%.

In other Keyera news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total value of C$488,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,465 shares in the company, valued at C$5,839,682.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

