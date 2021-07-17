Kidder Stephen W Sells 365 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Kidder Stephen W lessened its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for 1.5% of Kidder Stephen W’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,342 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Unilever by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,668,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,291,000 after purchasing an additional 665,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $364,824,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Unilever by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,135,000 after buying an additional 1,477,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,342,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,450,000 after buying an additional 62,465 shares during the period. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

NYSE UL traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,816,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,747. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.04. The stock has a market cap of $158.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $63.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.5159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

