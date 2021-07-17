Kidder Stephen W Sells 840 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kidder Stephen W reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $1.63 on Friday, reaching $57.32. The company had a trading volume of 27,049,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,544,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.23. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

