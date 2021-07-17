Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

KRP has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.57.

NYSE:KRP opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.10. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.95 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 165.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $41,479.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,653.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,852 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 148,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

