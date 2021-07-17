Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) CFO Sells $49,958,000.00 in Stock

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.79, for a total transaction of $49,958,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.64 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,914,000. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 107,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 7,433 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 265,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 40,660 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.87.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

