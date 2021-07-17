Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.76) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

KNTE opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. Kinnate Biopharma has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.80 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.35.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinnate Biopharma will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 257.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

