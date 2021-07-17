Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) PT Lowered to C$56.00 at National Bank Financial

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial to C$56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KL. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.00 to C$77.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a C$50.00 price target (down from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra reissued a buy rating and issued a C$62.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$77.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$68.50.

Shares of KL stock opened at C$51.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$50.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.12. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of C$40.07 and a 12 month high of C$76.43.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$698.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$686.88 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.4499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 18.36%.

In other Kirkland Lake Gold news, Senior Officer Darin Matthew Smith bought 500 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$53.00 per share, with a total value of C$26,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,231.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

