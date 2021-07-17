Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a growth of 112.3% from the June 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSMT. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One by 2.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 153,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the first quarter valued at $99,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KSMT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. 13,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,808. Kismet Acquisition One has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.89.

Kismet Acquisition One Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, or engaging in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

