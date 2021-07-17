Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Buys 38,709 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 30.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,236 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,709 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in HP were worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HP by 20.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,644 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 1.4% in the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,586 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HPQ. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HPQ opened at $27.52 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.42.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.