Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $2.29 Million Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 76.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,906 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 253,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Anaplan by 301.5% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 207,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,179,000 after acquiring an additional 155,900 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Anaplan by 11.9% during the first quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,310,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Anaplan by 501.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 823,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,326,000 after acquiring an additional 686,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Anaplan by 1,173.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 40,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Anaplan news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $2,392,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,980 shares of company stock valued at $12,020,414. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAN opened at $53.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.45. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.51 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.80 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.05.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

