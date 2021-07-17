Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Lowers Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 67.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,468 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $111.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.28. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.38 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,432 shares of company stock valued at $17,565,464. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

