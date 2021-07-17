Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 63,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 15,485 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 822,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,399 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $91.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.55. The firm has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.04.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

