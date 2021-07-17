KKV Secured Loan Fund (KKVL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 19th

KKV Secured Loan Fund (LON:KKVL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 17.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of KKVL opened at GBX 17.60 ($0.23) on Friday. KKV Secured Loan Fund has a one year low of GBX 13.05 ($0.17) and a one year high of GBX 28 ($0.37). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.55.

In other news, insider David Copperwaite acquired 100,000 shares of KKV Secured Loan Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($24,823.62).

