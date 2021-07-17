KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Holdings Raised by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of KLA worth $96,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in KLA by 29.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in KLA by 30.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,448,000 after acquiring an additional 42,004 shares in the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Torray LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $1,695,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in KLA by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,230,000 after buying an additional 10,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $440,955.46. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,554 shares of company stock valued at $6,709,290. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. lifted their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.81.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $293.22 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $171.31 and a 12 month high of $359.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

