KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Reaches One Day Volume of $15.33 Million

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. During the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be bought for $15.71 or 0.00049864 BTC on major exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a market cap of $122.29 million and $15.33 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KLAYswap Protocol Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

