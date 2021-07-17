Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) PT Set at €124.00 by UBS Group

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) received a €124.00 ($145.88) target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KBX. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €103.25 ($121.47).

KBX opened at €96.52 ($113.55) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion and a PE ratio of 28.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.92. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €89.88 ($105.74) and a 1 year high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €101.88.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

