KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 166.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 18,861 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 61,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 292.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period.

NYSE KNOP opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.40. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $20.24.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $71.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.10 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 16.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 18, 2021, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

