KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $26.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KNBE. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.31.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $24.82 on Thursday. KnowBe4 has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $36.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.39.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 million. On average, equities analysts expect that KnowBe4 will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KnowBe4 news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf purchased 1,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.