KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KNYJY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. HSBC raised KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Danske raised KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS KNYJY opened at $41.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.88. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 0.49. KONE Oyj has a 52 week low of $36.56 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 9.76%.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.