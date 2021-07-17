Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Short Interest Up 66.5% in June

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a growth of 66.5% from the June 15th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Koninklijke DSM to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Koninklijke DSM stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 59.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. Koninklijke DSM has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $48.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $1.1771 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Koninklijke DSM’s payout ratio is 66.10%.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

