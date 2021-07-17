Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kronos Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics designed to transform patient outcomes by targeting dysregulated transcription. Kronos Bio Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, Calif. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.50.

KRON opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.72. Kronos Bio has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $39.60.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Analysts forecast that Kronos Bio will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jakob Loven sold 14,004 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $288,342.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRON. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

