Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It engaged in developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. Krystal Biotech, Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.40.

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $63.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.88. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $87.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

