KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.22. KVH Industries shares last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 79,834 shares traded.

KVHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on KVH Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on KVH Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KVH Industries news, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 5,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $82,160.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 905,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,428,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Woodhead sold 19,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $270,968.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,453.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,952 shares of company stock worth $500,918. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in KVH Industries during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in KVH Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 584,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,236 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in KVH Industries during the 1st quarter worth $2,549,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in KVH Industries by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in KVH Industries by 2,998.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 77,378 shares during the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVH Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:KVHI)

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.