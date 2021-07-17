Lawrence P. Oreilly Sells 22,053 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 22,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.24, for a total value of $11,781,594.72.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $601.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $553.21. The company has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $602.41.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $541,071,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $333,624,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $158,802,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 895.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 284,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,460,000 after purchasing an additional 256,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 375.0% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 137,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,747,000 after purchasing an additional 187,500 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Stephens raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.22.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

