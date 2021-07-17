Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells and finances manufactured homes distributed through independent retailers and company-owned stores as well as directly to manufactured housing communities. It operates primarily in the southern United States. Legacy Housing Corporation is based in Bedford, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LEGH. TheStreet raised shares of Legacy Housing from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

NASDAQ LEGH opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.19. The company has a market capitalization of $385.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.11. Legacy Housing has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.25 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 20.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Legacy Housing will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Legacy Housing news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $1,482,150.00. Also, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 4,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $74,816.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,180,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,757,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,149,280 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 849.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 34.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 18.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

