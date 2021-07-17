Legal & General Group’s (LGGNY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LGGNY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legal & General Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGGNY opened at $18.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.37. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

