Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Shares Up 2.5%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) shares shot up 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $89.43 and last traded at $89.43. 3,270 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,301,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.29.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMND. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.57.

The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.13.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 147.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMND. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,772,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lemonade by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 18,209 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Lemonade by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Lemonade by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Lemonade by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

