Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Leonardo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Leonardo alerts:

FINMY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.70. 5,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13. Leonardo has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $4.69.

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.