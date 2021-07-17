Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.290-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $27.93 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.40.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

Several brokerages have commented on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.45.

In related news, Director Jenny J. Ming sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $436,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 99,706 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $3,013,115.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,906 shares in the company, valued at $964,199.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 716,900 shares of company stock valued at $22,110,177. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.