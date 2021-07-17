Levolution Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges (LEVL)

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Levolution has a market capitalization of $9.90 million and $144,973.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Levolution coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Levolution has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Levolution

LEVL is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,706,895 coins. Levolution’s official message board is levolution.io/news . Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Levolution’s official website is levolution.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

