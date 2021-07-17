LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LGI Homes, Inc. is engaged in the design and construction of entry-level homes across Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia. The company focuses on converting renters of apartments and single-family homes into homeowners by offering homes at affordable locations. LGI Homes, Inc. is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.50.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $155.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.17. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $95.54 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 32.58%. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $65,496.06. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,828,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,771,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,142,000 after purchasing an additional 164,402 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,849,000 after purchasing an additional 298,680 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in LGI Homes by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 849,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,821,000 after purchasing an additional 144,359 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $105,175,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in LGI Homes by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

